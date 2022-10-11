M62 closed between Knottingley and Eggborough after car transporter hits bridge

A car transporter has crashed into a bridge over the M62, closing the motorway in both directions.

The road is shut between junctions 33 for Ferrybridge and 34 for Whitley Bridge after the vehicle struck the Beal Lane bridge between Knottingley and Eggborough.

National Highways has warned drivers to expect "significant delays".

Emergency services are at the scene and a structural engineer is due to inspect the bridge later.

A diversion is in place for drivers, with National Highways warning of queues up to three-miles long westbound on the approach to junction 34.

