M62 closed between Knottingley and Eggborough after car transporter hits bridge
- Published
A car transporter has crashed into a bridge over the M62, closing the motorway in both directions.
The road is shut between junctions 33 for Ferrybridge and 34 for Whitley Bridge after the vehicle struck the Beal Lane bridge between Knottingley and Eggborough.
National Highways has warned drivers to expect "significant delays".
Emergency services are at the scene and a structural engineer is due to inspect the bridge later.
A diversion is in place for drivers, with National Highways warning of queues up to three-miles long westbound on the approach to junction 34.
It is expected that both the bridge and the M62 East and West at this location will be closed for some time.— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) October 11, 2022
Please avoid the area .
If you witnessed the incident and have not already spoken to us, please call 101 quoting incident reference 1220181379
Thank you 🙏
