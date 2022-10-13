Down's syndrome: Boys take on 100-mile charity challenge for brother
Two young boys have taken on a 100-mile challenge to raise money for the Down's syndrome charity that supports their younger brother.
Max and Tom Ratcliffe, aged eight and six, are walking, running and cycling their way through October, spurred on by their two-year-old brother Leo.
The brothers wanted to do something to raise money for the Bingley-based Down Syndrome Training and Support Service.
The boys, from Menston, have previously raised more than £1,000 for the group.
Mum Mel said: "They wanted to give back to a charity that has helped us."
So far they have clocked up just over 51 miles of their challenge, walking to and from school, cycling with their friends on a lunchtime and enjoying family activities on a weekend.
Mrs Ratcliffe said: "The boys are absolutely full of energy. They don't give up easily so have really embraced it.
"We have a tally chart in the kitchen marking off how many miles have been done and they are very precise in filling it out."
The 40-year-old said they have had fantastic support from their school Menston Primary with pupils joining in the challenge.
"The boys are like little celebrities and don't bat an eyelid at getting out and clocking up more miles," she said.
"They are fab at helping out with Leo at home and know how much the charity needs money.
"We're incredibly proud of them but we all might need to hibernate in November to recover."
