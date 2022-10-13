Huddersfield: More arrests over weapons disorder in streets
- Published
Police have arrested more people after reports of men carrying swords and knives in Huddersfield.
Nobody was reported injured in the incident in the Standiforth Lane area on Monday night, West Yorkshire Police said.
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of offences including violent disorder following police raids on four properties in Kirklees.
A teenager was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of violent disorder.
Police are appealing for witnesses and any information about the firing of a blank firearm.
Det Ch Insp Marie Bulmer said: "I want to reassure residents that extensive enquiries are continuing into Monday night's disorder with several arrests now made.
"This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated on our streets and we are determined to bring those involved to justice."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.