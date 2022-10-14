Ilkley NatWest: Branch had five regular personal banking customers
A branch of NatWest is to close after the firm said figures showed it was used regularly by just five personal banking customers last year.
The branch in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, is one of 43 to close as the business transitions to online banking.
NatWest said it was reducing its presence on Britain's high streets as the vast majority of its retail banking services could be done digitally.
The Ilkley outlet was used regularly by 87 business customers in 2021, it said.
NatWest said the branch closures across the UK would lead to six jobs being put at risk, as most staff would be offered positions in other parts of the business.
It stated it would contact its vulnerable customers to provide support following the announcement.
The Ilkley branch will close on 21 February next year, meaning the nearest branch for customers would be about 10 miles away in Skipton, North Yorkshire.
A NatWest spokesperson said the firm recognised digital solutions "aren't right for everyone or every situation".
"We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them," they added.
