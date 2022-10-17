Jake Mangle-Wurzel's Huddersfield home and burial place to be sold
The home and final resting place of a self-confessed "professional eccentric" is to be sold at auction.
Jake Mangle-Wurzel, from Huddersfield, died in 2021 at the age of 83 after being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Mr Mangle-Wurzel had asked to be buried in the garden of his home at Peat Ponds in Salendine Nook.
The property is to be auctioned on 25 October and has a guide price of £75,000. It is being sold by a family member, estate agents said.
Born John Grey, he changed his name to Jake Mangle-Wurzel in the late 1970s and became a well-known personality, often spotted driving around in a car with a bathtub on the roof.
He made regular television appearances in the 1980s and featured in a 2014 documentary about his life.
Estate agents Ryder & Dutton said the property would require "extensive rebuilding works and refurbishing throughout".
The sale description explains Mr Mangle-Wurzel is buried at the property.
"As part of the deceased's wishes, who was a well-known local character, they asked to be buried in the garden and this wish has been carried out with the property being sold as it is," it reads.
"Information regarding the respectful treatment of human remains in unconsecrated grounds can be found on the Government website."
The property was previously auctioned in September, however the sale fell through.
An online fundraising campaign has been set up to try and purchase the property to prevent the possible relocation of Mr Mangle-Wurzel's remains, describing the land and house as a "true piece of local history".
