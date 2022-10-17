Leeds: Man dies after two vehicles collide on A58
A man has died following a collision between two cars in Leeds.
A silver Vauxhall Zafira and a blue Honda CR-V estate collided on the A58 Wetherby Road in Scarcroft, at 06:25 BST on Monday.
A passenger in the Vauxhall, believed to be in his 30s and from Leeds, was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards, West Yorkshire Police said.
The Vauxhall driver, a 23-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He and another male passenger in the car, aged 47, remain in hospital.
Two other people in the Vauxhall - a woman, 41, and a 28-year-old man - were treated in hospital, but have been released.
The driver of the Honda, a 62-year-old man, received serious injuries and remains in hospital.
Two of his female passengers were checked at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.
Officers said road closures remain while investigation work takes place and have also appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.
