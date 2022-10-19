Dewsbury man jailed for trying to arrange sex with child
A man who tried to arrange to meet a child for sex has been jailed for six years after being caught in an undercover police operation.
Keith Jackson, 64, planned to meet the child in Spenborough, West Yorkshire, after talking to them on social media.
However, he had, in fact, been communicating with officers posing as the youngster.
Jackson, of Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on 11 October after admitting three offences.
He pleaded guilty to communicating sexually with a child and two counts of attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence between 10 June and 19 July.
After the hearing, Det Ch Insp Andrew Howard, of the Yorkshire and Humber Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), said it was clear Jackson had "a clear sexual interest in children".
He added: "People like him make the internet a dangerous place for children and I am pleased that his sentence reflects the severity of his actions."
