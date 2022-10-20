Big sleep out in Leeds to raise funds for homeless charity
- Published
A sponsored sleep out is returning to Leeds after a two year break due to Covid.
Hundreds of people are expected to spend Thursday night on the street outside Leeds Civic Hall to raise money for a homeless charity.
The event to help the Simon on the Streets organisation is being supported by the Lord Mayor.
It is being sponsored by an online retailer which is donating bedding sets to homeless hostels in the city.
Organisers said: "This night isn't intended to replicate the full experience of homelessness, instead the event is about raising awareness, along with vital funds to ensure the charity can continue its important outreach work."
The charity was founded in 1999 and supports rough sleepers in Leeds, Bradford and Kirklees.
The organisation's chief executive Natalie Moran thanked everybody who was taking part.
"We're understandably concerned about the rising cost of living and the impact on homelessness this will have," she said.
"It has, therefore, never been more important to support our work and we're asking the public to get involved and attend the Simon's Big Sleep Out.
"We're incredibly excited that our Big Sleep Out will be back this month for the first time since the Covid pandemic; we couldn't do it without the support of the Lord Mayor and wonderful supporters such as our headline sponsor, DUSK and of course the attendees."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.