Ilkley: Swastikas sprayed onto war memorial in hate crime
- Published
Swastikas were sprayed onto a war memorial in what police have said was a racially aggravated hate crime.
West Yorkshire Police were alerted to two incidents, which happened on Sunday and Wednesday, of vandalism at Ilkley's grade II listed memorial.
The graffiti would have caused "a great deal of offence in the community", officers said.
The red spray paint has been removed by the council and the memorial given a full clean.
Police said CCTV was being examined and asked for potential witnesses to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.