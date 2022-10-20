Kian Tordoff murder: Sheryar Khan's minimum sentence increased
- Published
A teenager who took part in a revenge attack which resulted in the fatal stabbing of a man has had his minimum term increased by the Court of Appeal.
Kian Tordoff, 19, died after he was knifed in the back, chest and neck in John Street, Bradford, in October 2021.
Sheryar Khan, 17, was convicted of his murder and the wounding with intent of another man in July.
He was detained for at least 16 years, but this was increased to a minimum of 19 years on Wednesday.
Mr Tordoff's death followed an altercation in Bradford city centre involving Khan's brother.
He, then aged 16, returned with his brother and others armed with knives and machetes, and fatally stabbed Mr Tordoff after a chase.
A second man, Matthew Page, was also injured, but survived the attack.
Khan was convicted following a trial at Bradford Crown Court and received a life sentence. He was also ordered to serve a concurrent sentence of eight years for the wounding of Mr Page.
The Attorney General's Office said his sentence had been referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, which increased the minimum term Khan must serve to 19 years.
Speaking after the hearing, the Attorney General the Rt Hon Michael Ellis KC MP said his thoughts were with the family of Mr Tordoff "who tragically lost his life during Sheryar Khan's senseless and brutal attack" and Mr Page who had been badly injured and left "devastated by the loss of his best friend".
"I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeal to increase the sentence which better reflects the severity of Khan's atrocious crimes," he said.
