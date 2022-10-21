Work starts on Leeds riverside pocket park
- Published
Work has started on a new park in Leeds located between the River Aire and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.
The Whitehall Riverside Pocket Park near the city centre will include seating areas, wildflowers, trees and grassland.
It will cover 34,500 sq ft (13,200 sq m) and be a linear park following the path of the two waterways.
Leeds City Council said it hoped the park would be open to the public by the end of the year.
Labour deputy leader of the council Jonathan Pryor said: "This stunning new green space is a fitting tribute to the history and natural beauty of the Leeds waterways which have played such an important part in shaping Leeds over the centuries.
"The park will not only give people a chance to sit and appreciate their surroundings in an area which currently has no public seating, it will also be an example of how the city is working together to create a cleaner, greener, more sustainable Leeds."
The council said the project aims to increase biodiversity within the city centre, adding at least 17 new trees and a range of plants including wild garlic, wood anemones, bluebells, and daffodils.
Work is being funded by the council and the governments' Pocket Park Fund, as well as a donation from a landfill company.
It is a partnership between the city and the Canal and River Trust and the environmental charity Groundwork.
Becca Dent from the waterways charity said the park was "a project close to my heart".
"That's been a few years in the making and it's great to see work begin on site," she said.
"Helping people to connect with their local canal or river is a hugely important part of what our charity does as independent research shows that being by water can really help boost our happiness and wellbeing."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.