Ilkley: Teenager arrested over war memorial vandalism
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with two incidents of vandalism on a war memorial in Ilkley.
Swastikas were sprayed on the grade II listed memorial on Sunday and Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The teenager has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in police custody.
The force said the investigation was continuing and neighbourhood police officers would continue to patrol the area.
The graffiti has been removed by the council and the memorial given a full clean.
