Skegness: Man and woman found dead in house
The bodies of two people have been found in a house in Skegness.
A man and a woman were found dead after police were called to an address in Grosvenor Road at 15:25 BST on Thursday.
Lincolnshire Police said it was treating their deaths as "unexplained". The bodies have not been formally identified.
"We are keeping an open mind about the cause of these deaths," Det Insp Kara Nocholson said.
"We understand this will be a shocking and upsetting revelation to the local community and we will investigate thoroughly to piece together exactly what has happened," she added.
