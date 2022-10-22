Menopause: Hull event to give women more support
- Published
A menopause event is offering support to women in an effort to help them "not shy away" from talking about the issue.
MP Emma Hardy, who has helped organise Menopause Hull, said women shouldn't have to "just get on with it" and better support was needed.
The drop-in at Princes Quay on Saturday will include specialist speakers, exercise demonstrations and workshops.
The Labour MP said she would continue to "champion women's health" in parliament.
Support network Menopause'ull, who is also involved with the event, said over the last year it had spoken with many women in the area who were struggling with either the perimenopause or menopause.
Menopause
- Menopause is when the ovaries stop releasing eggs and levels of hormones oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone fall
- A woman is in menopause when she has not had a period for 12 months
- The average age is 51 but some women in menopause are under 30
- Perimenopause is the transition period to menopause
- Some have no or few symptoms - but for others, the changes can be severe
The organisation said: "Bringing woman together to share their experiences and signposting to the right support for them can make all the difference".
Ms Hardy said she was "delighted" to be teaming up with Menopause'ull and added: "I hope it shows the women of Hull and East Yorkshire ways of managing symptoms and accessing support.
"I also hope this starts an open conversation as menopause is not a topic we need to shy away from, but one that we should be discussing at all levels to ensure women are better supported."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.