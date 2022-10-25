Halifax: PC kicked down stairs during domestic incident
A police officer feared he might be have been permanently disabled when he was kicked down the stairs during a domestic incident, a court has heard.
Two officers attended the Halifax home of Thomas Kitteringham, 35, after being called by a neighbour last November.
When they tried to arrest his partner, Kitteringham kicked one of them down the stairs, Bradford Crown Court heard.
Kitteringham received a 21-month suspended sentence after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Prosecutor Adam Walker told the court the West Yorkshire Police officers had already called for back-up to when Kitteringham turned to face one of the PCs at the top of the stairs and kicked him with full force in the chest.
He said the officer fell head first and "felt his neck crack" before realising he could not feel his lower body.
"Naturally thoughts went through his mind that he had suffered a serious and permanent spinal injury," he said.
The officer's colleague was then involved in a confrontation with drunken Kitteringham before he was able to subdue him using Pava spray.
'Within a whisker of disability'
As support arrived, the injured officer started to regain sensation in his legs and a CT scan revealed no serious injury. He suffered injuries to his knees and a cracked rib.
Kitteringham, of Woodbrook Close, Mixenden, originally faced a charge of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, but his guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm was accepted by the prosecution. He also admitted assaulting an emergency worker in relation to the second officer.
Defence barrister Ken Green said Kitteringham, who is the sole carer for three young children, was genuinely remorseful.
Deputy Circuit Judge Timothy Clayson said Kitteringham nearly caused serious injury to the officer, adding: "You came within a whisker of leaving him permanently disabled."
Suspending Kitteringham's jail term for two years he ordered him to comply with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and attend up to 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days.
