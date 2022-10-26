Socialite James Stunt says he loved his ex-wife, not her bank account
Socialite James Stunt has told a court he loved his former wife Petra Ecclestone, "not her bank account".
Mr Stunt, the former son-in-law of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone, is one of eight people on trial over an alleged multi-million pound money-laundering operation.
On Wednesday, Mr Stunt told Leeds Cloth Hall Court he was "not a kept man".
Prosecutors have suggested he may have become embroiled in the alleged network as a result of his marital breakdown.
The jury has heard the alleged operation saw £266m deposited in the bank account of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield between 2014 and 2016.
Prosecutors say "criminal cash" was brought from all over the country to Mr Oldfield's premises, before it spread and Mr Stunt's London offices also began receiving money.
Mr Stunt's marital breakdown may have meant the "river of money" from the Ecclestone family was "running dry", prosecutors have previously alleged.
However, Mr Stunt said although he had "a very rich wife", he "was doing all right" himself.
Asked by his barrister Richard Fisher KC whether he had ever sought attention, Mr Stunt replied: "I'm not a Kardashian, I've never done anything to achieve fame.
"Wow, I have some money, I married a famous man's daughter.
"That wasn't what I wanted, I loved my wife, I didn't love her bank account."
Mr Stunt became tearful when he spoke about his late brother Lee Stunt, who died in 2017, and said he was "here to clear my name and his".
Jurors have heard Lee Stunt was involved in the management of Stunt and Co - the business prosecutors allege was used to collect and count the criminal cash.
Mr Stunt said his father had grown up on a council estate but that he was already "a very wealthy, self-made man" by the time he and his brother were born.
Mr Stunt said he was on medication for ADHD and to help with a benzodiazepine addiction that started after he suffered a panic attack in 2008.
'I'm going to sling truth'
He said he had also suffered from a morphine addiction and started using cocaine in 2017 when he and his wife separated, his brother died and the police raided the Fowler Oldfield offices.
"That's the only illegal substance I have ever taken other than trying marijuana twice at boarding school to be cool," Mr Stunt said.
He told the court he had "a very addictive personality" and claimed he was, at one point, the world's "second-largest gambler".
Mr Stunt was asked about charitable donations, including £14,408 to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Fund and £25,000 to the Prince's Trust in 2015.
He said: "I would never normally bring up my philanthropy but if they're going to sling mud, I'm going to sling truth."
Mr Stunt said he wanted to get into the gold industry because it "was something I had a good knowledge of".
Mr Stunt, Heidi Buckler, 45, Greg Frankel, 44, Paul Miller, 45, Haroon Rashid, 51, Daniel Rawson, 45, Francesca Sota, 34, and Alexander Tulloch, 41, all deny money laundering. Mr Stunt and Ms Sota also deny forgery.
The trial continues.
