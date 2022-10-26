Brian Robinson: Yorkshire cycling legend dies aged 91
- Published
Cycling legend Brian Robinson, who was the first Briton to win a stage of the Tour de France, has died aged 91.
Robinson, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, won stages in 1958 and 1959, and was also the first British cyclist to finish the Tour in 1955.
Robinson's death was announced on Twitter by his grandson and fellow cyclist Jake Womersley.
He tweeted: "It's with great sadness the family of Brian Robinson have to announce his passing yesterday."
Robinson, who was born in Mirfield, joined his local cycling club as a teenager and later took up racing in between working for the family building company.
He competed for Britain at the 1952 Olympics before turning professional, riding the Tour de France for the first time in 1955 when he finished 29th overall.
The pioneering road racer also won the prestigious Criterium du Dauphine stage race in 1961 and was the first Briton to stand on the podium of one of cycling's Monuments, Milan-Sanremo, finishing third in 1957, before retiring at the age of 33.
Robinson is regarded as a trailblazer for the sport in Britain and his successes inspired the talents of Tom Simpson and Barry Hoban who followed him.
He was also an ambassador for bringing the Tour de France to Yorkshire in 2014.
He suffered an accident the same year, but was back in the saddle just six weeks after being knocked off his cycle.
