Lorry used in Keighley fly-tipping seized
- Published
A lorry used to fly-tip rubbish in West Yorkshire has been seized.
Bradford City Council tracked the vehicle to a street in Keighley after it was captured on CCTV being used to dump waste on Keighley Moor late at night.
The rubbish, found on Long Gate, near Oakworth, in September included old guttering, carpet and metal pipes.
The Ford Transit Tipper, found behind Malsis Road, will be crushed, the council said.
Councillor Sarah Ferriby said: "This is another example of great collaborative working between our Environmental Enforcement Officers and West Yorkshire Police in being able to take another vehicle involved with fly-tipping off the road."
