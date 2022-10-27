Frying pan and children's toys block Yorkshire sewers
- Published
Workers unblocking sewers have discovered a frying pan and children's toys, a utility company said.
Yorkshire Water is appealing for people not to deposit "unflushables" into the sewer network.
The blockages in Bradford and Hull took hours to clear, with additional problems caused by an accumulation of wet wipes and sanitary products.
Miles Cameron from Yorkshire Water said customers should only flush "the three Ps - pee, poo and paper".
"Our teams deal with blockages in the sewer network caused by foreign objects every day. It is important customers take the time to think about the possible impact disposing of unwanted items, tools, construction materials and other objects into the sewer may have," he said.
"In this instance, the items caused a blockage in the network which restricted the flow of wastewater and could ultimately end up with sewage backing up and into properties, escaping onto roads and paths or entering local watercourses."
Mr Cameron described Hull as "a hotspot for blockages caused by wet wipes, unflushables and foreign objects in the sewer".
He also urged people to discuss what should not go into the sewers with their children, after a child's push-along toy caused a significant blockage in the Boothferry area of Hull.
"Clearly this toy wasn't flushed into the network but may have been thrown into an open manhole during a building project," he said.
"We find children engage really well with education around the sewers and what happens to the waste once it leaves their home, and we continue to offer education sessions to schools in the area about all our operations."
