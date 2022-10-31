M1 West Yorkshire: Overnight restrictions set to be introduced
- Published
Overnight works are set to begin on the M1 in West Yorkshire to allow for essential repairs to two bridges.
National Highways is replacing joints on the two interchange bridges at junction 40 - Flushdyke, and carrying out resurfacing and drainage work.
Work will take place between 20:00 and 06:00 GMT from 31 October and is expected to last until mid-December.
Full closures of the bridge decks are scheduled for 7 and 8 November, highways bosses said.
Project manager Gordon Behrens said: "We apologise in advance to customers who may be affected and thank everyone for their patience while these vital improvements are completed.
"Where possible, anyone planning to travel in this area while work is taking place should plan for longer journeys. or choose another route if one is available," he said.
Mr Behrens said the joints allowed the bridge to naturally contract and expand in differing weather conditions, and with the movement of traffic.
Traffic restrictions, including lane closures, were required to allow the work to be carried out safely, he added.
National Highways said the work could not be carried out in "poor weather" conditions and the schedule was subject to change.
Updates will be shared on its website and social media channels.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.