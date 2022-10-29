Huddersfield: Queensgate Market traders shut up shop
Traders and shoppers in Huddersfield bid a final farewell to the town's Queensgate Market on Saturday.
Its closure paves the way for the £250m Huddersfield Blueprint, a 10-year vision to create a thriving town centre.
Under plans, the market will be transformed into a food hall, due to open next year.
Some traders have already relocated to other parts of the town, while others opt to shut up shop for good.
Mark Smith, from Cowlings greengrocers, said traders who had already made the move had told him they were "doing really well".
Lindsay Foster, from Lincoln's Florist, described it as a "weird day", but added she was looking forward to the future.
"We have a nice new shop that is opening hopefully next Friday in High Street," she said. "Hopefully, people will [continue to] support us as much as they have.
"It will be emotional to leave the market hall and the other traders after 16 years but the plans to use the space for a new food hall are really exciting and will make excellent use of our iconic building."
Huddersfield is also home to an outdoor market.
'Unsustainable'
Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: "In an ever-changing world where shopping habits have changed, people's expectations have changed; two markets are unsustainable."
Mr Turner added the new food hall would create "a really vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere".
Councillor Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport, said independent traders remained "at the heart of Kirklees".
He added: "We are pleased to be able to offer them our full support to thrive in our community in what we appreciate is an unsettling time, particularly as we all face a cost-of-living crisis.
"Our plans to remodel the market and surrounding area as the cultural heart of the town is part of the wider vision for a vibrant town centre, which is key to ensuring Huddersfield's economy remains resilient."
