Human remains found in skip at Leeds recycling site

Human remains have been found in a skip at a waste recycling site, police have confirmed.

Workers at Skelton Skips on Knowsthorpe Way in Leeds made the discovery just before 10:00 GMT on Monday.

Forensic officers are at the scene to "assess the remains and establish the circumstances", West Yorkshire Police said.

Pictures from the scene shows officers focusing on a conveyor belt at the site.

Police were called to the site just before 10:00 GMT on Monday morning

