Khayri Mclean: Teenagers deny 15-year-old boy's stabbing murder
Two teenagers have pleaded not guilty to stabbing to death a 15-year-old boy outside his school in Huddersfield.
Khayri Mclean was attacked near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School on 21 September. He died later in hospital.
The boys, aged 15 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty at Leeds Crown Court to murder and possessing a bladed item.
Both were remanded in custody and are due to go on trial on 15 March 2023.
