Wakefield: Council's £4.9m electric vehicle fleet plan
- Published
A West Yorkshire council aims to spend £4.9m on electric vehicles as part of its drive to become carbon neutral.
Wakefield councillors are expected to approve a scheme to introduce zero-emission, battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
An additional £1m would be spent on electric charging infrastructure.
About 12% of the authority's greenhouse gas emissions are produced by its fleet of 1,100 cars, vans and other equipment, such as ride-on mowers.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, funding for the scheme would come from the Climate Change budget.
The council's plan would replace existing vehicles that reach the end of their service over the next four years with BEVs.
In 2019, the council said it aimed to become a carbon neutral organisation by 2030.
Councillor Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: "We are delighted to be taking this step towards a cleaner, greener district.
"Electric cars are a tried and tested technology that will allow our staff to continue offering the best service to residents.
"They bring with them the incredible benefits of protecting people's health by reducing the number of harmful pollutants that are spread in the air from petrol and diesel engines and achieving our important goal of being carbon neutral.".
Cabinet members will meet on 8 November to debate the plan.
