Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for life for murdering teenage son
- Published
A mother and her partner have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son.
Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021.
The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
Kalinowska and Latoszewski were both told they would spend a minimum of 39 years in prison for his killing.
Sentencing, Mrs Justice Lambert said it was impossible to watch the CCTV footage, which captured much of Sebastian's abuse in the home, without being "utterly horrified".
She said Latoszewski was a "bully" who sought to intimidate and frighten Sebastian, regarding him as "easy prey".
Addressing Kalinowska the judge said she "just did not care" what was happening to her son.
The judge described how the footage captured body builder Latoszewski using the teenager as a "punchbag" while his mother "sat indifferently on the sofa, eating, drinking or watching TV".
She said: "It shows you, Latoszewski, using your martial arts techniques to punch, and kick Sebastian repeatedly about the torso and head, using Sebastian's body in the same way you used the punchbag in your garden.
"Kalinowska, you were almost always present when the abuse was inflicted."
During the six-week trial, the court heard how Sebastian arrived in the UK from Poland in October 2020 to live with his mother and her partner in West Yorkshire.
However, the arrangement quickly turned sour, with one family friend telling jurors they believed the couple came to view him as a "hindrance".
Over the following months Sebastian was repeatedly beaten by the couple and subjected to cruel and humiliating punishments if they thought he misbehaved.
Sebastian's father Jacek Kalinowski watched proceedings by video link from Poland.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, he said the boy's mother was "the greatest evil that walks this Earth".
He said: "You turned every day of Sebastian's life into a nightmare.
"Why did you hate him to that degree when you allowed that psychopath to treat Sebastian like that, and then you readily participated in the whole thing?
"You inflicted so much pain and humiliation on him. You made my son a punchbag for yourself, you committed a terrifying act and you were merciless."
'Admire physique'
The judge said Latoszewski had installed CCTV so he could make sure that Sebastian was "performing his punishment exercises" when he wasn't there.
"Like all bullies, doubtless able to obtain respect in any other way, you sought to intimidate and frighten Sebastian who was weaker than you."
She added that there were times when viewing the footage that it seemed Latoszewski "had lost awareness" that he was hitting a human being.
"Between punches, you would pause to admire your physique and the contour of your muscles in the full-length mirror in the living room."
The court heard how Sebastian's death, on 13 August, was not as a result of any one injury, "but from infection - sepsis and collapse".
Medical examinations revealed the teen, who was small for his age, had suffered 28 fractures to his ribs over a period of time.
There was a large blood clot in his liver, his heart muscle was damaged and there were large scabs across his back and buttocks, with wounds the judge said were "so deep that the fat had been stripped down to the muscle".
Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson, who led the investigation into Sebastian's murder, said the case had been the most harrowing of his 29-year police career.
"Sebastian was a child who could not have been more isolated and appears to have suffered the most appalling abuse in silence, and even come to see it as normal.
"Latoszewski and Kalinowska abused this boy in a manner which was wicked and evil, and we may never know why they chose to act in this inhuman way," he said.
