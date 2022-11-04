Tula Lotay: Work of comic artist and Thought Bubble founder celebrated
A career-spanning exhibition celebrating the work of an award-winning West Yorkshire comic artist has opened in Leeds city centre.
'Shadow Self' in the city's Corn Exchange is showcasing the work of Tula Lotay, the pen name of Lisa Wood.
The artist, who lives in Ilkley, has worked for comic and film giants including DC Comics, Marvel and Disney.
She is also known for founding Thought Bubble, the UK's largest comic art convention and festival.
Some of Wood's best-known illustrations include her work to help promote the 2017 Wonder Woman film, covers for The Walking Dead comic book series and the Barnstormers graphic novel.
The exhibition is coincidentally in the same building where Wood was previously employed, with the illustrator starting her working life in the Travelling Man comic shop.
"I'm quite a shy artist, so I've been avoiding doing it in Leeds as it's where I come from and it feels weird, I always find a bit of imposter syndrome creeping in," she says.
"When you're in your home city and everybody knows you it feels a bit strange and uncomfortable, but I love Leeds and I've worked here for most of my life so it's also lovely."
Despite being a professional artist for a decade, she says she still has "wow" moments when comic or film productions she is already a fan of get in touch with her for a commission.
"When you get paid to do what you love, it feels unreal and like it's going to end tomorrow," she says.
"My first few jobs were with DC Comics, which blew my mind at the time - I was on their books and I couldn't get over that".
The illustrator says her style is often described as "ethereal" due to the combination of multi-layer watercolour and line art.
Creating one of her comic book covers can take up to a week of work, with a film poster often involving three weeks of design and illustration.
"There's a magic hour for creative thinking, it's around the time where you brain is getting a bit tired and it starts to shut off the logical areas - this allows creativity to flourish", Wood says.
"All my best work is done in the evening when I'm getting sleepy and I just go for it."
Wood, originally from Batley, launched Thought Bubble in 2007 while working in Travelling Man in an attempt to introduce a wider audience to comic books and graphic novels.
The artist stepped down from running the event, which attracts attendees and speakers from around the world, in early 2022 to give her more time to focus on her family and her illustration.
Wood, who remains on the Thought Bubble committee, says: "My advice to anyone is do what you love and if you don't think it's good enough, keep working on it.
"If other people are loving it, you're obviously doing something right and try not to question it."
'Shadow Self' runs until 20 November and is part of Thought Bubble Festival, which features talks, workshops and exhibitions.
The Thought Bubble Comic Convention takes place at the Harrogate Convention Centre from 12-13 November.
