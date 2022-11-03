Keighley firefighters rescue deer stuck in fence

A fawn in a fenceWest Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
The trapped doe was found by a member of the public.

It's was not a cat up a a tree but the rather more unusual deer in distress which required help from one set of West Yorkshire firefighters.

A crew from Keighley managed to free a frustrated fawn after it became wedged in metal railings in the town.

Firefighters used a battery-operated tool to widen the bars and release the deer, which appeared uninjured despite its ordeal on Wednesday morning.

A fire service spokesperson said it was alerted by a member of the public.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story