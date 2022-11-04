Huddersfield: A629 plans on hold due to financial pressures
Changes to a major road linking two West Yorkshire towns - including plans to cut down 126 trees - have been put on hold due to financial pressures.
Two projects planned for the A629 between Huddersfield and Halifax are affected, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) said.
One is a £26m plan to create a travel corridor for cyclists and the other is a £13.3m scheme to widen the road.
The WYCA blamed the economic climate and pressures of inflation.
Both projects are within the £120m A629 Halifax to Huddersfield Corridor Improvement Scheme.
The first project, known as Phase 4, would see a travel corridor formed between Huddersfield and Halifax, granting improved access for cyclists and pedestrians - but also creating a one-way system on Occupation Road.
'Efforts paid off'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), following concerns from councillors and residents, Kirklees Council has said there are now plans to ensure a two-way system will remain in place when the project resumes.
The other scheme affected is referred to as Phase 5, which will see 126 mature trees cut down to make way for the widening of New North Road, Edgerton Road and Blacker Road, and aims to reduce congestion and speed up journey times on the corridor between Ainley Top roundabout and Huddersfield ring road.
This controversial proposal received backlash from protesters and last year, Councillor Andrew Cooper stated that through the removal of trees, "we would lose far more than we would gain".
In a statement, he said: "I am so pleased that the trees at Blacker Road junction have been saved and that the road widening scheme has been shelved.
"It is down to the dedicated campaign by local people who recognise the importance of this beautiful and irreplaceable entrance to our town.
"Campaigners have spoken at council meetings, held demonstrations outside the Town Hall and at the junction itself. I was pleased to support them in their efforts and glad they paid off."
The final decision on Phases 4 and 5 will be made at WYCA's Finance, Resources and Corporate Committee meeting on 10 November. No date has yet been given for the expected continuation of the plans.
