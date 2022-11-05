Anonymous heART project 2022 unveils celebrity artwork
An anonymous charity auction offering artwork made by artists and celebrities has returned for a fifth year.
The latest round of the anonymous heART project sees 400 A5 postcard-sized pieces sold off, with the artist's identity only revealed after the sale.
The Cure's Robert Smith is donating art for a fourth year, with street artist Bambi and Holmfirth watercolourist Ashley Jackson also taking part.
Proceeds from the auction will go to Leeds-based charity Heart Research UK.
Other 2022 contributors include Leeds-based graphic designer AndAtWhatCost and tattoo artist James Butler, who used his tattoo gun directly on the A5 postcard.
The project, which started in 2018, has raised more than £200,000 so far.
People can place bids for the postcards until 13 November, the charity said, with a full list of the contributing artists and celebrities available online.
Jackson, who is known for his watercolours capturing Yorkshire's landscape, said: "We might not be surgeons or scientists, but hopefully our art will convey the message that we can all still play a part; raising awareness and funds to ensure that more people are reached by the support of Health Research UK."
Kate Bratt-Farrar, the charity's chief executive, said: "We're proud of our Yorkshire heritage and it's lovely to have some big names from the area backing us.
"As a charity we rely solely on donations from the public and with seven million people living with cardiovascular disease in the UK, it's needed more than ever."
