Leeds Dock to Woodhouse bus service on the road again
- Published
A bus service used by university students in Leeds is back on the road, five weeks after it was axed.
The number 29, which ran between Woodhouse and Leeds Dock, was pulled by First as part of recent timetable changes, with the operator claiming the route was not used frequently enough.
Yorkshire Buses has now taken it on, with services running every half hour between 08:30-17:30 GMT on weekdays.
Buses switch to hourly services for early mornings, evenings and weekends.
Steve Carr, Yorkshire Buses director, said: "We're really looking forward to reintroducing the 29, and working with various partners to deliver a reliable service for the people of Leeds Dock.
"Our buses will be bright yellow, so you can't miss us!"
The move will be good news for staff working at Leeds General Infirmary, many of whom previously used the 29 to get to work, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Green Party councillor Ed Carlisle said it was positive "for our community and our planet".
"Massive thanks and credit to Yorkshire Buses for pulling out all the stops to make it happen," he said.
Labour councillor Paul Wray said the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), which oversees transport in the region, had been unable to persuade larger operators to take on the route without a public subsidy.
He tweeted: "Full credit to Yorkshire Buses for taking on the risk of a non- subsidised bus route as a small independent firm without the normal assistance and support of WYCA."
