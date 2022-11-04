Leeds bus fined for being in bus lane to get to bus stop
- Published
A transport company has been fined after one of its buses was captured picking up passengers at a bus stop.
The single-decker Connexions bus, which operates in West and North Yorkshire, was said to have driven in a bus lane on York Road in Leeds in October.
Owner Craig Temple said the council deserved "top marks" for the observation, but added the fine system "clearly doesn't work".
Leeds City Council has been contacted for comment.
"I've heard of other companies in the country where it's happened, but it's never happened with us," he told the BBC.
"It's a bus that we've not long bought so it's not in our colours yet, but it's still registered as a bus."
A fine from the council showed a black and white photo from a CCTV camera of the halted Scania OmniCity picking up passengers.
It said the vehicle contravened a rule about driving in a bus lane during restricted hours, despite it being a bus.
Mr Temple said some councils, like York, require registration numbers for the vehicles to be sent to them as automatic cameras operate barriers in the city centre.
However, this has not been the case with Leeds.
The penalty charge notice from the council, which was sent to the Harrogate Coach Travel head office, asks the company to pay a £70 fee in 28 days, but will reduce the fee to £35 if paid within 14 days.
Mr Temple said he was going to contact the council to get it cancelled.
"I'm going to frame the letter and put it in the office," he joked.
