Leeds: Residents' fears over waterfront tower blocks plan
- Published
A decision on plans for two new city centre tower blocks on a car park in West Yorkshire has been deferred while further investigations take place.
Residents of the Whitehall Waterfront building in Leeds said the project on the neighbouring car park would have a "catastrophic effect" on their lives.
They said erecting the 16 and 19-floor blocks on Whitehall Road would dwarf their own homes and block daylight.
Developers Glenbrook said the scheme would improve and "enhance" the area.
Glenbrook said the tower blocks would provide 532 build-to-rent flats.
A report to Leeds City Council said the site, which is currently used as two long-stay car parks, would also house a multi-storey car park, 12-storey and 14-storey office buildings, and a nine-floor hotel.
'Impact on light'
At a planning meeting on Thursday objectors said they were "worried and angry" about the proposed development.
Wendy Frith, who has lived at Whitehall Waterfront since 2005, said: "We fear the planned development will have a catastrophic effect on our lives, wellbeing and mental health."
Her neighbour, Suzie Hardy, said: "It's the size and scale that impacts us the most. We were hoping for some nice green space as there's nowhere in the area to kick a ball or walk the dog."
She added: "It's the impact on light we're most concerned about."
Other opponents of the scheme claimed the development would form a dark corridor between their flats and the new ones, which would make them feel unsafe and allow crime to flourish, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, developers Glenbrook said the proposals would "enhance the existing public realm and maximise the site's relationship with the River Aire for residents of the development and the wider community".
A planning report added: "The proposal offers a significant opportunity to regenerate a large prominently located vacant brownfield city centre site."
A decision on the development was due to be made at the meeting on Thursday, but councillors said they needed more time to gather further information.
A final decision on the proposals will be made at a later date.
