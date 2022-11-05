CCTV image released after child injured in Leeds hit-and-run
A CCTV image of a man has been released in connection with a hit-and-run in Leeds last month.
A four-year-old child was seriously injured in the collision on Copperfield grove on 2 October, West Yorkshire Police said.
The child was hit by a black Seat Leon and was taken to hospital, while the driver of the car did not stop at the scene.
The man pictured could help police with their inquiries, the force said.
