Bradford Moor: Youths arrested after emergency services attacked
Four youths have been arrested after emergency service workers were attacked in Bradford, police say.
A police vehicle and a fire service vehicle were damaged in the Bradford Moor area in incidents since Thursday.
The "unacceptable" attacks happened in the run up to bonfire night, Insp Paul Riley of West Yorkshire Police said.
The young people have been bailed with strict conditions while inquiries are ongoing, police added.
"We will work with partners to take positive action on these types of incidents," Insp Riley said.
"We want everyone to have a safe and fun bonfire night but any anti-social behaviour will be dealt with appropriately and proportionately."
