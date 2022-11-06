Leeds disorder: Fireworks thrown at police on bonfire night

Fireworks thrown at policeLeah from Leeds
Video showed fireworks being fired towards officers, who tried to contain the crowds

Riot officers were called in to deal with disorder in Leeds when fireworks were thrown into crowds.

Video filmed by bystanders in Thornville Street, Hyde Park, showed groups lighting rockets and firing them towards police vans.

Large numbers of officers wearing riot gear and holding shields blocked off streets for hours while fireworks exploded around them.

West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

Leah from Leeds
Officers wearing riot gear were drafted in from across the county

