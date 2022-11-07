Leeds conference centre to go ahead despite opposition
Plans to build a new conference centre in Leeds have been given the go-ahead, despite opposition from Harrogate.
The events space will be built near the First Direct Arena, on the site of the old Yorkshire Bank headquarters.
Paula Lorimer, from Harrogate Convention Centre, said it would take business away from the North Yorkshire town and affect its tourism industry.
Leeds City Council said it needs to be able to compete with other cities, nationally and internationally.
Details of the Leeds venue, including its appearance, will be established at a later date but planning permission for the scheme in principle was given unanimously by a committee of Leeds councillors on Thursday.
Martin Farrington, Leeds City Council's director of city development, compared the objections with those of Sheffield when the First Direct Arena was built a decade ago.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), he said Sheffield leaders had been concerned about the future of their own arena, but that those fears had proved unfounded.
He said: "Standing still is not an option.
"Holding back the development of Leeds to protect another city was not the answer in 2010 and it's not the answer now."
Ms Lorimer had earlier told the meeting that she would have no issue with Leeds building a smaller conference venue.
But she said: "Our objection remains at this moment in time that the size and scope of the building is much larger than what we were first contacted about.
"This means that the proposed development would be in direct competition with Harrogate Convention Centre.
"Ultimately the town of Harrogate would be adversely affected as a consequence."
Plans for two blocks of student flats to be built by a developer alongside the conference centre were also approved, but not opposed.
