Bradford's Kala Sangam arts venue to undergo £295k revamp
An arts venue will undergo a £295,000 transformation ahead of Bradford's City of Culture year in 2025.
Kala Sangam Arts Centre plans to create a new 200-seat theatre and four studio spaces in its city centre building as part of the project.
An archive celebrating the centre's 30-year history will also be developed.
Creative director Alex Croft said it was the first step to creating a bigger space "for all communities in Bradford to visit and enjoy."
The project aims to make the centre more accessible, with a new entrance and lift access to all floors.
Work is expected to begin in January 2024, with the centre reopening in 2025, according to a spokesperson for the organisation.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund has put £295,758 toward the work.
The funding will also be used to employ a head of community engagement, who will work with communities in Bradford to explore their own heritage.
Kala Sangam has also received an increase in its regular funding from Arts Council England and will be granted £362,000 a year for the next three years.
A spokesperson said the extra funding will allow the centre to "programme more dance, theatre, music and poetry".
Mr Croft said: "The increase in our regular funding from Arts Council England will enable us to support more artists in Bradford, have a greater role in developing South Asian art forms locally and nationally, welcome larger audiences and play a bigger role in Bradford's City of Culture celebrations."
