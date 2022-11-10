Bradford: Road safety work to start outside school where child died
New traffic safety measures including a lower speed limit are to be introduced on a road where a teenager died.
Ishah Iman Riaz, 17, died in December 2019 on Bradford Road in Bingley following a collision with a car.
Pedestrian crossings, speed bumps and a new 30mph limit are planned by Bradford Council, along with cycle lanes.
"Access restrictions to side streets near Beckfoot School are proposed along with a U-turn ban outside the school to improve safety," the council said.
The speed limit on the road is currently 40mph, but there have been calls to make the road safer for pedestrians and school children.
Last year, two pupils were injured when they were hit by a van while attempting to cross the road.
As well as the additional crossings and speed bumps to slow traffic, segregated cycle lanes will be introduced, with some on-street parking being retained close to Beckfoot School.
Work to last three months
A new pedestrian and cycle crossing will replace an existing crossing outside the school and six bus stops will be upgraded allowing cyclists to pass stationary buses more safely on their nearside.
Work is expected to start later this month and will last around three months, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The authority added: "Disruption will be minimised by doing the work in stages and by using traffic management to maintain flows."
Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw said: "These improvements will make local travel safer and encourage more sustainable modes of travel such as walking and cycling.
"They are part of a district-wide programme to upgrade our highways to make local roads cleaner, safer and healthier for all residents."
