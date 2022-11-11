Halifax: Police make 18 arrests over Bonfire Night disorder
- Published
Detectives have arrested 18 people on suspicion of violent disorder after trouble flared in Halifax on Bonfire Night.
Officers were called to "multiple" incidents in the Park Ward area, involving groups of youths carrying fireworks, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force described the events of 5 November as "totally unacceptable".
It comes as an inquiry continues into the death of a 17-year-old boy found in Vickerman Street on the same night.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to reports of criminal damage, public order and firework offences in the area around Plum Street, Hopwood Lane and Parkinson Lane from 17:00 GMT onwards.
Footage released by the force shows large groups of people in the streets and fireworks being set off and exploding near officers.
Police said those arrested were all males and aged between 12 and 23. All 18 have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Det Ch Insp Samantha Lindsay urged anyone with information about the disorder to contact police.
She added: "Some of the behaviour witnessed in the Park Ward area of Halifax on Sunday was totally unacceptable and undermines the hard work, which was undertaken by a host of agencies, which led to otherwise peaceful celebrations across the district.
"Initial enquiries suggest most of those involved in the disorder are members of our community and not from other areas of the county.
"A full investigation has now commenced by a dedicated team of detectives to identify those involved in the disorder in the Park Ward area, so we can take appropriate action. I would ask anyone who can assist our efforts to come forward."
