Sixty firefighters tackle blaze near Bradford city centre
- Published
Sixty firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at an industrial premises in the centre of Bradford.
Fire crews were called just before 15:30 GMT to the fire in the single-storey building on Buck Street.
Videos and pictures captured huge plumes of smoke billowing from the building from miles around.
The fire service said the building was "100% involved in fire" but nobody had been injured. It assured residents that smoke from the blaze was not harmful.
An investigation into the cause of the fire would get under way, a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said .
They were working to establish what exactly was inside the building, which measured 50m by 20m.
The service added that the number of pumps in attendance had been reduced from 10 at the height of the blaze to four, along with an aerial appliance.
A spokesperson said: "Crews are now scaling back and members of the public are being told not to worry about smoke which may still be visible, as it is not harmful."
West Yorkshire Police said they had been alerted to the blaze by the fire service and there were currently no reported injuries.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.