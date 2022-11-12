Attempted murder arrest after shooting at Bradford off-licence
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting at an off-licence
A masked man fired a gun at the shop on Torre Road, Bradford on Friday, leaving a 30-year-old man seriously injured.
The victim, who was not a staff member, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which were not life-threatening, police said.
A woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in custody.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.