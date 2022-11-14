Dewsbury: Two charged after drugs worth nearly £6m seized
- Published
A man and a woman have been charged after £5.8m worth of drugs was seized during a police raid in West Yorkshire.
Class A drugs, believed to be cocaine, were found at a property on The Crescent in Dewsbury on Thursday, officers said.
The man and woman, both 22, were arrested in connection with the find and were later charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Both have been remanded in custody, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The raid on the premises was part of a planned operation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, the force said.
