Bradford: Attempted murder charge after off-licence shooting

The shooting happened at an off-licence on Torre Road

A man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm after a shooting at an off-licence.

A masked man fired a gun at the shop on Torre Road, Bradford at about 17:35 GMT on 11 November.

Louis Titre, 27, from Bradford, was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 30-year-old man seriously injured in the shooting remains in hospital, the force added.

A woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further inquiries.

