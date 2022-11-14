Bradford: Attempted murder charge after off-licence shooting
A man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm after a shooting at an off-licence.
A masked man fired a gun at the shop on Torre Road, Bradford at about 17:35 GMT on 11 November.
Louis Titre, 27, from Bradford, was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 30-year-old man seriously injured in the shooting remains in hospital, the force added.
A woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further inquiries.
