Leeds Bradford Airport: Fog sparks flight delays and cancellations
Fog has caused the cancellation of several flights and delays to a number of other services, Leeds Bradford Airport has confirmed.
Six flights due to leave the West Yorkshire airport on Monday were cancelled, including planes to Dublin, Belfast City, Arrecife and Bratislava.
Further flights to Wroclaw, Alicante and Malaga were also delayed.
An airport spokesman said it remained open, but adverse weather conditions had caused disruption to schedules.
"We are experiencing some delays and disruptions to flights," he said.
"We'd recommend passengers check with their airlines and on our website for live updates."
My flight ✈️ to Poland is delayed already 2h , absolutely awful at #LeedsBradfordAirport 🙃🤑🤪🙃 foggy and no hope 😢 pic.twitter.com/lTWZxUqKD4— Grzegorz Cinkowski (@cinek72greg) November 14, 2022
Passengers travelling to Malaga faced the longest delays, with the 13:25 GMT Ryanair service now scheduled to set off at 20:35 GMT.
According to the Met Office forecast for Leeds, extensive cloud could persist throughout the day for many.
It said: "It will only very gradually lift elsewhere, offering limited late brighter intervals."
Passengers travelling from London airports have faced similar disruption, with dozens of flights cancelled due to the foggy weather.
