Leeds scrap metal firm fined after worker lost fingers
- Published
A scrap metal company has been fined for safety breaches after a worker lost parts of four fingers while operating poorly maintained machinery.
The man caught his right hand in a cutting machine at Infinity Metals Ltd in Stanningley, Leeds, a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inquiry found.
He "suffered amputations" while clearing metal from a moving crocodile shear on 27 March 2020, the HSE said.
The company was fined £26,680 and ordered to pay £7,000 in costs.
'Easily avoided'
The Chichester-based firm pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act at a hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 9 November.
The incident took place at its Vickerdale Works factory on Arthur Street, Stanningley.
Following the hearing, HSE inspector Darian Dundas said: "The lack of clear roles and responsibilities, together with insufficient training and poorly maintained machinery, played a significant part in this incident.
"This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply maintaining the machinery in good working order, ensuring that the correct control measures were present, and ensuring that safe working practices were adhered too."
Infinity Metals has been approached for comment.
