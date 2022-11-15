Leeds: The Mustard Pot reverses decision to show Qatar World Cup
A Leeds landlady has reversed her decision to screen the World Cup following concerns from her regulars about Qatar's treatment of LGBT people.
Nicola Moxham, of The Mustard Pot, in Chapel Allerton, told the BBC she had already sold dozens of tickets.
However, after listening carefully to feedback from patrons, she cancelled planned World Cup screenings.
She said: "We have listened to our customers."
Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, where same-sex relationships can be punishable by death.
Qatar has said all supporters will be welcomed "without discrimination" but a number of venues have taken a similar position to The Mustard Pot.
Ms Moxham, who has run the Georgian-style pub for 15 years, said: "This is a lovely little community, and we listen to our customers. I really appreciated their feedback."
She revealed staff had sold about 75 of the 100 tickets made available for screenings.
Fans were being offered a deal that included entry to watch the football, a drink and food for £15.
She has now refunded all customers.
"We were hoping to be completely sold out," said Ms Moxham.
The publican acknowledged the decision not to screen games would likely cost her money but added she did not want to offend regulars whose judgement she trusted.
"People are saying, 'hey they're not showing the World Cup - let's go and support them'."
With the benefit of hindsight, she admitted she should have delved deeper into Qatar's stance on LGBT people.
"A few months ago, it was a case of, football is on, I'll show it. I should have looked more into it but I was busy with life," said Ms Moxham.
She said initial criticism from customers at her decision to screen the World Cup was not "nasty" but was borne from genuine concern.
Ms Moxham is not the only publican turning her back on the World Cup.
Businessman Lawrence Barton, who runs several venues in Birmingham's Gay Village, said they would not be showing games.
The World Cup gets underway on Sunday, with the host nation facing Ecuador.
Organisers have previously stated "everyone is welcome" to visit Qatar to watch the tournament.
