Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport
- Published
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).
Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport.
The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to help South Yorkshire Police and Lincolnshire Police.
The move to Leeds would give time to find a more suitable permanent base, officials said.
A base manager, six tactical flight officers and four pilots are employed in the NPAS fixed-wing team at DSA.
All would relocate to the temporary Leeds base, with plans to recruit additional pilots in the future, a spokesperson said.
Two NPAS planes would move to Leeds Bradford Airport by 17 November, with the remaining two planes following by 21 November, they added.
In a statement, NPAS said the move would have no impact on its helicopter fleet, which "would continue to provide air support from 14 bases across England and Wales".
NPAS Chief Operating Officer Chief Supt Vicki White said: "Termination of our lease at Doncaster Sheffield Airport was very much against our wishes.
"We are doing all we can to minimise disruption as we move operations temporarily to Leeds Bradford Airport."
Ms White said full operations would resume from LBA on Monday, with all the extra costs created by the move met by DSA.
