Yorkshire Sculpture Park: Antony Gormley's One and Other returns
A sculpture by Angel of the North creator Antony Gormley is back on display at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) after being moved three times.
The One and Other sculpture was originally sited atop a dead tree, but was moved due to the natural deterioration of the stump.
The discovery of bee and hornet nests, along with a tree's general condition, prompted further moves.
The sculpture has now been sited on the walking route around Upper Lake.
Helen Pheby, YSP's Associate Director, Programme, said: "This is the third move for the much-loved One and Other by Antony Gormley - a brilliant example of sculptures cast from his own body.
"The artist feels, and we agree, that its natural situation at YSP is amongst the trees.
"We are delighted that the sculpture has found another place to rest and cause others to pause and perhaps do the same."
Talking about the move, she said: "Nobody wants healthy trees to be felled to be sculpture bases. Our ethos is very much about nature and art drawing out the beauty of each other, so specific sites are to some extent determined by the woodlands themselves.
"Once in situ, each location needs careful monitoring over days, months, and years - as do all the trees on site - to ensure their and our safety."
Gormley is also known for the Angel of the North sited near the A1 in Gateshead, and his collection of figures looking out to sea on Crosby Beach, titled Another Place.
