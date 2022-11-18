Halifax: Driver sought after two injured in hit-and-run
Police have released a photo of a driver they are hoping to trace after two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run in Halifax.
The male and female were walking along Stanley Road when a black VW Golf mounted the kerb and struck them.
Both were taken to hospital, with the female suffering serious injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.
The incident happened at about 10:45 BST on 22 July. Anyone who recognises the driver is asked to contact police.
