Bradford: Driver dies as car crashes and turns over
- Published
A man died when the car he was driving crashed in the early hours of Saturday.
The 35-year-old was driving a silver Kia Sorento SUV when he crashed at the junction of Manchester Road and Mayo Avenue in Bradford.
West Yorkshire Police said he was the only person in the car when it overturned at about 03:30 GMT.
Officers are appealing to trace the driver of a white box van travelling along Mayo Avenue at the time which was not involved in the incident.
Anyone else who saw anything in the area at the time or who has dashcam footage is also urged to contact police.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area, which has been cordoned off.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.